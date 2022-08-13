Madhya Pradesh Floods: Dam Breached; Army, NDRF Teams on Standby

Teams of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday reached Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, where a breach in the wall of an under-construction dam on Karam river has set off alarm bells.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been put on standby to deal with any emergency situation, officials said.

The government said water is being safely drained out from the reservoir to reduce pressure on its wall.

The opposition Congress raised a question mark over the quality of work of the dam and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of indulging in corruption in the project worth Rs 304 crore.

The leakage of water from the dam was reported around 1 pm on Thursday. The reservoir of the dam was filling up with water for the first time this monsoon as it was under construction, officials said.