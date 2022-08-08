Madhya Pradesh Flash Floods: 14 Cars Swept Away, Rescue Operations Underway

As per reports, around 50 tourists from Indore had gone for a picnic near a village under Balwada police station limits in over a dozen cars. Due to the sudden rain in the hilly area, the local river got inundated and the tourists partying at the slope of the river were hit by flash floods.

As the public was engrossed in dancing to the tunes of DJs, the flash flood hit them suddenly, causing panic. The public rushed to safety at a higher altitude in the forest and left the cars behind.