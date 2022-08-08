Madhya Pradesh Flash Floods: 14 Cars Swept Away, Rescue Operations Underway
As many as 14 cars were swept away on Sunday, 7 August, in a flash flood in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.
The visuals of luxury cars being swept away emerged soon after the incident.
As per reports, around 50 tourists from Indore had gone for a picnic near a village under Balwada police station limits in over a dozen cars. Due to the sudden rain in the hilly area, the local river got inundated and the tourists partying at the slope of the river were hit by flash floods.
As the public was engrossed in dancing to the tunes of DJs, the flash flood hit them suddenly, causing panic. The public rushed to safety at a higher altitude in the forest and left the cars behind.
Fourteen cars, including some sports utility vehicles (SUVs), were swept away with the force of water. Luckily, no tourist was reported injured.
Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Pawar told PTI that all the people, including women and children, were from Indore and had gone to enjoy Sunday evening near the Sukdi river in Katkoot forest of Khargone.
The police also said that they successfully pulled out 10 cars with the help of tractors belonging to local villagers.
The operation to pull out the rest of the cars was still underway at the time of filing this report.
