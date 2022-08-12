Delhi: Yamuna River Breaches Danger Mark, Control Room Issues Flood Warning

The Yamuna river shot above the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi with the water level rising to 205.38 metres at 4 pm on Friday, 12 August.

The Delhi flood control room, which had earlier predicted that the water level would breach the danger mark on Saturday, 13 August, issued a warning on the night of 11 August, following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas.

Thirty-four boats and mobile pumps were deployed in anticipation of flooding in low-lying areas. The warning advised all sector officers to keep vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action at vulnerable points.