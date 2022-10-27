Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time, Duration, Visibility of Chandra Grahan in India

Chandra Grahan 2022: date, time, duration, visibility
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and the Earth are in the same line on a full moon night. The earth is in the middle and its shadow falls on the moon, sometimes giving it a striking red colour. We will again witness a lunar eclipse next month, on 8 November 2022. This would be the second eclipse of the moon in the year 2022. The magnitude of the eclipse is expected to be 1.36.
The lunar eclipse in November 2022 will be a total eclipse, thus the moon will be covered fully by the Earth's shadow at the time of the maximum eclipse. The part of the Moon inside the umbral shadow will be illuminated by sunlight which will be refraction from the Earth's atmosphere.
Let's have a look at the date, time, duration, and rituals on the night of Chandra Grahan.
As per the Hindu culture, there are various rituals related to Chandra Grahan which are performed only when the Grahan is visible to the naked eye. Since this lunar eclipse will be penumbral, thus it will have no significance and no rituals will be performed. Penumbral lunar eclipses cannot be seen by the unaided eye.
Since no religious activities are performed on penumbral lunar eclipses, thus the Hindu calendars do not mention about these lunar eclipses.
Lunar Eclipse 2022 Date
The lunar eclipse will occur on 8 November 2022.
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time
Start time of the lunar eclipse (with moonrise) – 05:32 PM
The end time for the lunar eclipse – 06:18 PM
Local Eclipse Duration – 45 minutes 48 seconds
In India, only the eastern parts of the country will be able to see the lunar eclipse whereas the rest of the country would see a partial eclipse.
Cities, where the total lunar eclipse would be visible include Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Mexico City.
