Lumpy Skin Disease Spreads to 8 States, Gurugram Bans Movement of Cattle

In view of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in some districts of Haryana, Gurugram's district administration has issued orders under Section 144, banning inter-district and intra-district movement of cattle, IANS reported.

Across the country, over 7,300 cattle have died so far in eight states and a Union Territory due to the disease and vaccination drive has been stepped up to contain the infection, a senior government official told PTI.

About 74,325 cattle have been affected in Punjab so far, while 58,546 in Gujarat, 43,962 in Rajasthan, 6,385 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,300 in Uttarakhand, 532 in Himachal Pradesh, and 260 in Andaman and Nicobar, he added.