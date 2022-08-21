Jharkhand & UP Face Drought Conditions, Dry Spell Hits Kharif Crops

Ninety-seven blocks in 15 districts in Jharkhand meet all the parameters that define drought, a report put together by the state's agriculture department has revealed, The Indian Express reported.

Compared to last season’s 16.3 lakh hectares, paddy has only been sown on 5.4 lakh hectares till 15 August in the state.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, 64 districts have received less than normal rainfall this monsoon and several are staring at drought-like conditions.