Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj Booked for Rape by Delhi Police

Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj on Tuesday, 14 September was booked by the Delhi Police under charges of rape.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Prince Raj)
"The court's direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police Station," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The complainant, in her complaint filed on 15 June, has also accused former LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who is Raj's cousin, of partaking in a conspiracy to hide the evidence, news agency IANS reported.
It has been alleged that the LJP MP recorded a video of the act and used the clip to blackmail the complainant in order to extort sexual favours from her.
The woman has stated that she had informed Chirag Paswan about the episode, who had discouraged her against lodging a case, IANS reported.
Prince Raj, in a statement released in June, shortly after the complaint was filed, said, "I categorically deny any such claim or assertion that has been made against me. All such claims are blatantly false, fabricated, and are part of a larger criminal conspiracy to pressurise me professionally and personally by threatening my reputation."
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
