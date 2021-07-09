HC Discards Chirag Paswan's Plea Over Uncle Being Recognised as LJP Leader

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 9 July, dismissed LJP MP Chirag Paswan's plea challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

“I find absolutely no merit in the petition,” said Justice Rekha Palli while dismissing the petition.

According to an Indian Express report, the judge was inclined to impose a fine on the MP but declined after an appeal from Paswan’s counsel.

Paswan is currently engaged in a power tussle with his uncle, who is an LJP MP from Bihar’s Hajipur constituency.

Recently Paras, along with four other MPs, rebelled against Paswan and removed him as the LJP leader of the Lower House, where the party won six seats in the 2019 election. The Paras-led faction also expelled Paswan from all party posts.