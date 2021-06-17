Amid LJP Row, Sexual Assault Complaint Against Chirag’s Cousin

Even as the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faces a massive power struggle within the organisation, a woman has filed a police complaint against Prince Raj Paswan – cousin of Chirag Paswan – allegedly over charges of sexual assault, reported news agency ANI.

Quoting sources in the Delhi Police, the report said that the complaint was filed on 15 June at Connaught Place police station in New Delhi and that the same is being investigated. The police, however, are yet to file an FIR in the matter, the report added.