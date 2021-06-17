Amid LJP Row, Sexual Assault Complaint Against Chirag’s Cousin

Even as the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faces a massive power struggle within the organisation, a woman has filed a police complaint against Prince Raj Paswan – cousin of Chirag Paswan – allegedly over charges of sexual assault, reported news agency ANI.
Quoting sources in the Delhi Police, the report said that the complaint was filed on 15 June at Connaught Place police station in New Delhi and that the same is being investigated. The police, however, are yet to file an FIR in the matter, the report added.
In his letter, Chirag mentioned that he had flagged the issue of a party worker “blackmailing Prince by accusing him of sexual abuse” to his uncle, who had allegedly ignored the matter.
Accusing his uncle of ignoring what he called was a serious matter, Chirag, in his letter, mentioned that he had then asked Prince to approach the police in order to ascertain “the truth and the lies”.
According to the report, the Delhi Police is gathering legal opinion before proceeding on the matter.
The development comes after the Pashupati Kumar Paras-led faction removed Chirag Paswan from the position of LJP President, following a meeting of five party MPs in Delhi.
However, the faction speared by Chirag Paswan has decided to remove all the five MPs in the Pashupati camp from the LJP.
