'Mummy Still Doesn't Know He's Dead': Brother of Bengaluru Man Beaten to Death

'Mummy still doesn't know that her son has passed away. As we speak, she is still in the ICU. We don't know how to break the news to her," said an emotional David Nehemiah, a colonel in the Indian Army whose brother Lloyd died after being beaten by three IT professionals in Bengaluru on Sunday, 2 April.

Lloyd Nehemiah, 54, and his sister were looking after their 80-year-old mother, who had undergone spine surgery two weeks ago and was in post-operative care, when they heard extremely loud music being played in the dead of the night on Sunday in Bengaluru's Vignan Nagar neighbourhood.