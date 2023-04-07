'Mummy Still Doesn't Know He's Dead': Brother of Bengaluru Man Beaten to Death

Lloyd Nehemiah died on Tuesday, 4 April, after being beaten by three men on Sunday, 2 April.
(Photo Courtesy: David Nehemiah, Altered by Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
'Mummy still doesn't know that her son has passed away. As we speak, she is still in the ICU. We don't know how to break the news to her," said an emotional David Nehemiah, a colonel in the Indian Army whose brother Lloyd died after being beaten by three IT professionals in Bengaluru on Sunday, 2 April.
Lloyd Nehemiah, 54, and his sister were looking after their 80-year-old mother, who had undergone spine surgery two weeks ago and was in post-operative care, when they heard extremely loud music being played in the dead of the night on Sunday in Bengaluru's Vignan Nagar neighbourhood.
Lloyd Nehemiah.
Lloyd then stepped out of his house to ask the three men to tone down the volume, following which they started beating him in an alleged inebriated state.
David said that the trio used logs and other things to beat his brother "black-and-blue."
"Who plays loud music at 4:00 in the morning? That's time even for dead bodies to sleep," David told The Quint.
Lloyd Nehemiah and his parents.
In the morning, Lloyd went to the police station and filed a First Information Report (FIR) over the incident. He also called his brother, who was stationed in Kashmir at the time, to tell him what had transpired.
"My brother told me in the morning that they were taking mummy to the hospital since her condition had worsened overnight," he said.
David then came down from Kashmir to look after his mother, who had been taken to the ICU. That is when things started to take an unfortunate turn for Lloyd.
When he heard of Lloyd's complications, David left the hospital after midnight on Monday, 3 April, to attend to his brother, following which the latter had to be admitted to the hospital as well.
Several procedures were conducted to save Lloyd, but his condition kept deteriorating. In the evening when he was being shifted to another nursing home, he passed away.
While the postmortem report is awaited, David said that what he observed was that his brother had extensive bruises on his legs and hands, and a black eye.
Lloyd with his brother David and another member of the family.
When asked whether he knew the accused, David said that he did not, but incidents involving loud music had occurred late at night 2-3 times before.
David said that he had been told by the police that two of the accused techies had been nabbed from Bengaluru and one from Delhi.
The three accused, identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Abhishek Singh, and Basudev Samanth Rai, have been booked by the Bengaluru Police under Sections 302 (murder), 354 (assault or use of criminal force against any woman), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, The Indian Express reported.
He, however, added that the pursuit for justice won't be easy.
"My sister-in-law will be staying with and looking after my aged mother. I won’t be here because I will be stationed elsewhere. You can understand the complications now. I don’t know if they will be able to run around this loop to pursue justice," David said.
Several family members and close friends gave speeches remembering Lloyd during his funeral ceremony, which was held on Thursday, 6 April.
"Lloyd was bright-eyed, eager, and hyperactive. He was a live-wire presence. He was a very restless person and extremely thoughtful in his actions," Kiran Sebastian, one of his close friends, said.
Lloyd leaves behind his wife and two children, aged 27 and 32.
Lloyd with his wife and daughters.
