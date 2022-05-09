20-Year-Old Delhi Man Beaten With Belts & Sticks by Group, Dies After 3 Days

Five persons have been arrested, while four minors have been apprehended.

A police officer was quoted as saying, “Police came to know that the victim was approached by the accused. They started beating him and he ran to the terrace to save himself. He jumped across rooftops, but the accused… thrashed him… they later took him to (another area) where he was beaten to death,” The Indian Express reported.

Notably, police had first registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), which was then converted to IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) after due medical and legal consultation.