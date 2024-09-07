Leh to Delhi | Ladakh's Long March for Constitutional Safeguards and Statehood

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) assembly elections, the people of Leh have embarked on a Delhi Chalo Pad Yatra urging the government to resume dialogue with the leadership of Ladakh.

The march has been organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), the group that has been spearheading an agitation against the central government for failing to provide constitutional safeguards with respect to land and jobs to the people of the region after it was made a union territory in August 2019.

The march, joined by over 100 volunteers, is being led by renowned innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The march was flagged off by LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang from the NDS Memorial Park in Leh. A number of people from Kargil are also taking part in the yatra.