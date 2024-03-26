'People and Ecology Aren’t Mutually Exclusive': Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh Resolve

Lately, the glaciers are receding fast and many sectors in northern India rely on them.

Wangchuk said that Ladakh and its glacier system is known as the "Third pole of the planet." It feeds two billion people directly or indirectly.

"If mining industries are introduced in these areas, not only will the local communities suffer, but the entire northern Indian plains will face water shortages. Therefore, it is crucial that we safeguard these fragile regions as sacred zones of water,” he said.

"That is why we consider it very important to preserve this. For the local people, it's about protecting their region, customs, culture, and land – all of which are enshrined in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, as our forefathers established 75 years ago," Wangchuk added.