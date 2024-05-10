Ladakh Polls: How the INDIA Bloc Sparring Creates Fissures for Kargil-Leh Unity

Four years after the people of Kargil and Leh district of Ladakh decided to keep their differences aside and work jointly for constitutional safeguards, fractures have emerged between the twin regions over the nomination of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The cold desert will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections on 20 May. Both the National Conference (NC) and Indian National Congress (INC) are fighting the elections jointly against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ladakh under the INDIA alliance.

On 1 May, the Congress and the NC in Kargil jointly nominated Haji Muhammad Hanifa Jan as their candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat. Jan, who belongs to the Muslim majority Kargil, is the district president of NC. However, the Congress high command in New Delhi nominated Tsering Namgyal from Leh as the INDIA alliance candidate.