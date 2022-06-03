Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets Sidhu Moose Wala's Family Amid Protests By Locals

Amid protests by locals, Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday, 3 June, met the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in the Moosa village of Punjab's Mansa district.

Moose Wala was murdered on 29 May by unidentified assailants.

Several locals in Moosa village staged protests against Mann's scheduled visit to the family earlier during the day. District Commissioner, Mansa, Jaspreet Singh had earlier told news agency ANI that the family was cooperating with the authorities and wanted to meet the CM.