Lawrence Bishnoi Admits to Being Mastermind in Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing and was planning it since last August, Punjab Police ADGP Pramod Ban said on Thursday, 23 June.

Ban, who is also the head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, said another accused, Baldev alias Nikku, was arrested on Thursday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May, a day after the Punjab government pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people temporarily.