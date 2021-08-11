Several Trapped in Landslide on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Himachal's Kinnaur

A landslide occured on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
(Photo: ITBP)
At least 50-60 people are feared to be trapped after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, 11 August.
Taking to Twitter, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that the landslide occurred around 12.45 pm with one truck, an HRTC bus, and a few other vehicles were reported to have been trapped under the rubble.
While reports suggested that at least one person has died, no official confirmation has yet been given by the authorities. Meanwhile, four persons, including the driver and the conductor of the bus, who were trapped under the debris, have been rescued and taken to the hospital, CM Jai Ram Thakur said.
ITBP personnel of the17th Battalion, 19th Battalion and the 43rd Battalion have reached the site to carry out the search and rescue operations, ANI reported.
"Around 200 jawans of three battalions of ITBP are at the spot where the landslide happened. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous," ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy told ANI.
CM Thakur said that along with the ITBP, the NDRF, CISF, and police teams present at the spot.
"Efforts are on but rubble is still dropping from the heights. As soon as it comes under control, rescue teams will get into action," he told ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Thakur and assured all possible support, the PMO said.
Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Thakur and to the ITBP DG to take stock of the situation.
"Have spoken to CM Jairam Thakur and the ITBP DG regarding the landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur. The ITBP teams have begun the search and rescue operations. It is the priority of the ITBP and the local administration to help save lives and provide aid to th injured," he tweeted.
Published: 11 Aug 2021,02:38 PM IST