Several Trapped in Landslide on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Himachal's Kinnaur

At least 50-60 people are feared to be trapped after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, 11 August.

Taking to Twitter, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that the landslide occurred around 12.45 pm with one truck, an HRTC bus, and a few other vehicles were reported to have been trapped under the rubble.

While reports suggested that at least one person has died, no official confirmation has yet been given by the authorities. Meanwhile, four persons, including the driver and the conductor of the bus, who were trapped under the debris, have been rescued and taken to the hospital, CM Jai Ram Thakur said.