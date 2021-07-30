Watch: Road Caves in Massive Landslide in Himachal's Sirmaur District

A road going up to the hills can be seen collapsing into the chasm in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
A terrifying video has emerged on social media in which a road going up to the hills can be seen collapsing into the chasm in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.
The video was shared by Congress leader Srinivas BV.
As details of the incident, which reportedly took place near Nahan town, are yet to be ascertained, there is no confirmation of any loss of life.
The National Highway 707 is now blocked due to the landslide.
Meanwhile, at least 204 people including locals and tourists are stranded in different locations across the Lahaul-Spiti district, the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said on Friday, 30 July.
Officials on Thursday, 29 July, said that all tourists stuck in Lahaul-Spiti district for the past two days due to landslides, will be be airlifted on priority.
While the Manali-Chandigarh highway remains blocked near Mandi area due to a landslide, Kumar said that traffic on the Manali-Leh highway and the Manali-Udaipur highway have been restored.
The government has issued an advisory for tourists and locals to refrain from high mountains, wandering near rivers and other places vulnerable to landslides.
According to India Today, 14 people have died across the state due to flash floods and landslides at various places.
On Wednesday, 28 July, seven people died in the Lahaul-Spiti flash floods triggered by a cloudburst over the Tozing Nullah in Udaipur.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS and India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined