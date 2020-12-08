Land Reforms Act Passed in K’taka Legislature With JDS Support 

The Land Reforms Amendment Act became a point of contention due to several changes that were brought to the Land Reforms Act of 1967 outlined below.

1. Waiving of section 79(a) and 79(b), which restricted the purchase of agricultural land to only those who had paani i.e. land titles or were agriculturalists with an annual income of less than Rs 25 lakh. Farmers have been opposed to this amendment as they believe that large corporations would be able to buy agricultural land. Farmers fear that they will be coerced and threatened to give up their land.

2. Waiving of section 79(c), which upheld the prosecution of those found guilty of buying agriculture land by violating the restrictions. Farmers believe that repealing section 79(c) would mean that those who illegally purchased agricultural land will not be prosecuted.