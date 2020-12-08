Parkash Singh Badal Urges PM Modi to Intervene, Scrap Farm Laws 

He added, “As a first step, the three acts in question that have pushed the country into deep turmoil...must be withdrawn, without making the farmers and their families endure any more suffering in this biting cold.”

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting the Modi government’s agriculture laws for the past two weeks. Although several talks have taken place between the administration and farmer unions, none have yielded results.

This correspondence is the first since SAD ended its 24-year association with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the contentious farm laws.