‘Double Standards’: BJP Slams Opposition for Row Over Farm Bills

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 7 December, slammed the Opposition parties for politicising the recently passed farm laws and accused them of misleading farmers. Statements from top BJP leaders came ahead of the Bharat Bandh, called on Tuesday, 8 December, amid continuous farmers' protest in Delhi.
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the political parties supporting protesting farmers reflect “double standards” and that they are opposing the Modi government just "for the sake of doing so."
“The Congress, in their 2019 manifesto, had promised to repeal the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and make trade of agricultural produce including export free from all restrictions. In 2013, Rahul Gandhi had called a meeting of all Congress chief ministers and said Congress-ruled states should give farmers the right to sell directly. He said they will delist fruits and vegetables from the APMC and give free choice to farmers,” Prasad said, reported Hindustan Times.
Prasad took a dig at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who served as a former agriculture minister, stating that he wrote on private sector participation in market infrastructure during his tenure.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the other hand, slammed opposition parties for "politicising" farm bills.
At a press conference in Lucknow, the chief minister accused the Congress with indulging in "double speak".
"The opposition parties are betraying the spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills and extending support to Bharat Bandh call," he said, reported PTI.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, PTI)
