Lala Lajpat Rai Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts, Quotes by Freedom Fighter

Here are some of the most inspiring quotes by Lala Lajpat Rai.
Lala Lajpat Rai is one of the most revolutionary fighters of the country and he was born on 28 January 1865. It was his ideology of nationalism and zealous patriotism that earned him the title of 'Punjab Kesari' and 'Lion of Punjab'.
He led the Indian Nationalist Movement, the Indian independence movement, Hindu Mahasabha, and other Hindu reform movements.
He founded the organizations like Hisar congress, Hisar Arya Samaj, Hisar Bar Council, National DAV Managing Committee, and became the leader of Lakshmi Insurance Company as well.
On the occasion of his death anniversary, we will be sharing a few interesting facts and inspiring quotes by the freedom fighter. You should know that he died on 17 November 1928.
Lala Lajpat Rai pursued law and later practiced it at Hissar. While studying Law at Lahore, Rai helped establish the Dayananda Anglo-Vedic School.
Lala Lajpat Rai was heavily influenced by Hinduism and reformed many Indian policies.
Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal formed the Lal-Bal-Pal trio to promote the Swadeshi movement.
Lala Lajpat Rai lived in the United States during the first World War and founded the Indian Home Rule League of America.
He also helped find Punjab National Bank.
Rai is considered as the pillar of nationalism in India.
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar is named after Lala Lajpat Rai.
Lala Lajpat Rai's wrote books- The Story of My Deportation (1908), Arya Samaj (1915), The United States of America: A Hindu's Impression (1916), Young India (1916), Unhappy India (1928), and England's Debt to India (1917).
“Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.”
"I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."
“I am a Hindu, in the Punjab the Hindus are in a minority and so far as I am concerned I should be quite content to be represented by any good Mohammedan or Sikh member.”
“Politics is a changing game and I do not believe in any inflexible, cut and dried scheme good for all times and under all circumstances.”
"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for the adults and Education for all."
“The end is freedom to live… according to our own conception of what life should be, to pursue our own ideals to develop our own personality and to secure that unity of purpose which would distinguish us from the other Nations of the world.”