Lala Lajpat Rai Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts, Quotes by Freedom Fighter

Lala Lajpat Rai is one of the most revolutionary fighters of the country and he was born on 28 January 1865. It was his ideology of nationalism and zealous patriotism that earned him the title of 'Punjab Kesari' and 'Lion of Punjab'.

He led the Indian Nationalist Movement, the Indian independence movement, Hindu Mahasabha, and other Hindu reform movements.

He founded the organizations like Hisar congress, Hisar Arya Samaj, Hisar Bar Council, National DAV Managing Committee, and became the leader of Lakshmi Insurance Company as well.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, we will be sharing a few interesting facts and inspiring quotes by the freedom fighter. You should know that he died on 17 November 1928.