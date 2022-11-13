World Diabetes Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes and Posters

World diabetes day is celebrated on 14 November every year
World Diabetes day (WDD) is celebrated on 14 November every year and it is an important healthcare event in the world. The celebration of the event emphasizes on the importance of diabetes awareness and prevention. Thus the aim is to spread knowledge and educate more and more people about preventive tips and the impact of diabetes on a person's health.
World Diabetes day is one of the largest annual diabetes awareness campaigns in which more than 160 countries participate in and more than 100 crores of lives are impacted by it. The campaign also advocates for better access to treatment and quality information to tackle diabetes.
The theme for world Diabetes day 2022 is "Education to protect tomorrow" which is a combined theme under the World Diabetes Day 2021-23 campaign "Access to Diabetes Care "
The theme focuses on intensive diabetes education for healthcare professionals and diabetes patients which can help make access to quality educational platforms easy and help encourage people to early diagnosis and better lifestyle and preventive tips to prevent the onset of the disease.
“Diabetes sounds like you’re going to die when you hear it. I was immediately frightened. But once I got a better idea of what it was and that is was something I could manage myself, I was comforted.”- Nick Jonas
“One thing that you really have to do is move forward. You’ve gotta really tackle this. You can’t be a passive patient.”- Dr. Phill McGraw
(on insulin injections) “It’s just like sitting down to the make up table – I’ve got this I’m going to put on, have a drink of coffee, you know – it’s part of your routine.”- Mary Tyler Moore
“Everybody’s going to have some degree of health problems, and as we get older I think we’ve gotta maintain.”- Tom Hanks
“People think it’s hard to cut out sugar, but it can be done. You just have to put some effort in.”- Halle Berry
"With diabetes, there are so many things that you learn that you didn’t think you wanted to know, but now you have this disease, you’ve gotta do it."- Randy Jackson
