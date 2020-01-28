Lala Lajpat Rai: The Patriot Who Changed Face of Indian Politics

In 1905, the then Viceroy of India, Lord Curzon announced the decision to partition Bengal. In a well-planned move, Bengal was partitioned on religious lines – Muslim-dominated East Bengal was separated from the Hindu-dominated West.

The partition triggered a wave of nationalism. Bengalis – Hindus & Muslims – from East and West launched an effective boycott of British-made goods. Some protests turned violent – shops selling foreign goods were burnt down.

This anger gave birth to the Swadeshi movement in Bengal. Lala Lajpat Rai, along with others such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipinchandra Pal, Aurobindo Ghosh and VO Chidambaram Pillai, spearheaded Swadeshi agitations across India.

Promoting the Swadeshi movement led him to start the Punjab National Bank in 1894. He also headed the Lakshmi Insurance Company, which was later merged with Life Insurance Corporation of India in 1956.

In 1927, Rai established a trust in his mother's memory to build and run a tuberculosis hospital for women, reportedly at the location where his mother, Gulab Devi, had died of tuberculosis in Lahore.