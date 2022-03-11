Lakhimpur Kheri: 'Prime Witness' Allegedly Attacked Post BJP Win, FIR Registered

“Last night there was an attack on one of the prime witnesses of the (Lakhimpur Kheri) case,” avocate Prashant Bhushan informed the Supreme Court, on Friday, 11 March.

His remarks came shortly before the plea against bail granted to Lakhimpur-Kheri prime-accused Ashish Mishra was posted for hearing on Tuesday, 15 March by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.



According to reports and videos doing the rounds of Twitter, Divjot Singh, a witness in the case, was attacked on Thursday evening amid celebrations by BJP supporters of the saffron party’s sweep in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to one of the tweets that alleged that Singh was brutally beaten up by BJP workers, the verified Twitter handle of Kheri Police said that a case has been registered at Tinsukia police station and legal action is being taken.