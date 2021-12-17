Lakhimpur Kheri: Will PM Modi Break His Own Precedent & Sack Ajay Misra 'Teni'?

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's track record suggests that he usually doesn't sack people during a controversy.

Those who know the PM say that he considers it a "sign of weakness" and an "admission of guilt": it's not like withdrawing a legislation like the farm laws or the land acquisition ordinance.

They say that in most cases Opposition's demands for removing certain ministers "don't even come up for discussion."

But a few in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Uttar Pradesh (UP) unit believe that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra 'Teni' might be an exception after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) charged his son Ashish Misra and others with killing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri as part of a "pre-meditated" conspiracy.

Several Opposition leaders – from Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi – have demanded Misra's removal.

However, we'll come to Misra later. First, let's look at why it is believed that Modi doesn't sack ministers in a hurry.