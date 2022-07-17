Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair Denied Bail by UP Court in 2021 Case

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
(Photo: PTI)
An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday, 16 July, rejected the bail petition of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in 2021 for allegedly promoting enmity.
“After hearing the arguments by the prosecution and the defense counsel, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ruchi Srivastava rejected Zubair’s bail plea,” Senior Prosecuting Officer (SPO) SP Yadav told PTI.
A case was registered under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the fact-checker after a Sudarshan News staffer accused Zubair of propagating 'fake news' on Twitter with the motive of disturbing communal harmony.
The FIR was registered in September last year at the Mohammadi police station on a Lakhimpur Kheri court's order, the warrant for which was issued to Zubair at the Sitapur district jail on Friday, 15 July.
In the FIR accessed by The Quint, the complainant, named Ashish Kumar Katiyar, accused Zubair of propagating 'fake news' on Twitter with the motive of disturbing communal harmony.
The complainant is an employee of the right-wing channel Sudarshan News, and has alleged that Zubair's tweet is misleading people about the media outlet.
Katiyar reportedly took objection to a tweet in which Zubair had pointed out that Sudarshan News used images of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi from Madina and superimposed it on an old picture from Gaza, with graphics bombing the mosque, during a broadcast.
(With inputs from PTI)
