Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair Denied Bail by UP Court in 2021 Case

An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday, 16 July, rejected the bail petition of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in 2021 for allegedly promoting enmity.

“After hearing the arguments by the prosecution and the defense counsel, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ruchi Srivastava rejected Zubair’s bail plea,” Senior Prosecuting Officer (SPO) SP Yadav told PTI.

A case was registered under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the fact-checker after a Sudarshan News staffer accused Zubair of propagating 'fake news' on Twitter with the motive of disturbing communal harmony.

The FIR was registered in September last year at the Mohammadi police station on a Lakhimpur Kheri court's order, the warrant for which was issued to Zubair at the Sitapur district jail on Friday, 15 July.