Lakhimpur Case: BJP Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Released on Bail

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of October 2021, was released on bail on Tuesday, 15 February.

He left Lakhimpur district jail from the back gate in an SUV.

The Allahabad High Court on 10 February had granted bail to Ashish, who has been in jail since 10 October 2021.