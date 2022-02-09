On the Eve of UP Polls, PM Modi Gives Media Interview, Slams SP for 'Parivarvad'

Speaking to ANI, in an interview on the eve of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 9 February said: “BJP began winning after losing again and again.”
He also unleashed a slew of attacks on the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bharatiya Janata Party's key rival in the upcoming elections in the state.
Further, PM Modi alleged that parties like the Samajwadi Party were concerned with “parivarvad” (familialism).
"I received letter — I don't remember from who — that 45 people from SP hold some post. This dynasticism is threat to democracy," PM Modi to ANI.
In response to a question about the uneven playing ground and absence of a level-playing field in UP (Akhilesh and Jayant vs Modi and Yogi and the whole state machinery behind them), he said:
"We saw game of 'two boys' earlier too. They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe'. UP taught them a lesson. Another time there were 'two boys' & a 'bua ji' with them. Still, it didn't work out for them..."
Stating that his a government's job is to "think about food for the poor, make houses and toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, (and) to think about the small farmers," Modi further said:
"...And that is my priority. If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kumar's families? They're socialists."
In response to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on his government for not issuing a clarification on issues like the India-China border dispute and rising unemployment in Parliament, PM Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of not sitting in the house and listening.
"I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken.”
“How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?” he added.
Referring to his remarks in the parliament on Jawaharlal Nehru he said: "I never commented on anyone’s parent or grandparent. I just said what a PM had said about the situation at that time...Besides people complain that I don't talk about Nehru enough. So I did."
Earlier, on Wednesday evening, PM Modi had taken to Twitter to request his followers to watch his interview at 8 pm.
(With inputs from ANI.)
