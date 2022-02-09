On the Eve of UP Polls, PM Modi Gives Media Interview, Slams SP for 'Parivarvad'

In response to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on his government for not issuing a clarification on issues like the India-China border dispute and rising unemployment in Parliament, PM Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of not sitting in the house and listening.

"I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken.”

“How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?” he added.

Referring to his remarks in the parliament on Jawaharlal Nehru he said: "I never commented on anyone’s parent or grandparent. I just said what a PM had said about the situation at that time...Besides people complain that I don't talk about Nehru enough. So I did."