Lakhimpur: Ashish Misra's 'Friend' Ankit Das Files Surrender Application

The advocate of Ankit Das, whose car was a part of the convoy that ran over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October, on Tuesday, 12 October, filed a surrender application in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, ANI reported, adding that the court will now be asking for a report from the concerned police station.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Lakhimpur Kheri police had arrested Shekhar Bharti, the driver of Ankit Das' car.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident had conducted raids to trace Ankit Das for questioning in the case, reported The Indian Express. Ankit Das is the relative of a former Congress MP, the late Akhilesh Das.