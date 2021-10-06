Lakhimpur: Video of Police ‘Interrogating’ Occupant of 2nd Car Surfaces

In the video, the policeman questions the man who claims to have been sitting in the second car (Toyota Fortuner) that had five people in it.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
A new video in relation to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident has surfaced, where a policeman is seen interrogating a man after Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni’s son, Ashish Misra, allegedly ran his car (Mahindra Thar) over protesting farmers on Sunday. At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the unrest.
The Quint has not verified the video independently.
Notably, Das is politically active in Lakhimpur, along with Union Minister's son Ashish Misra and is purportedly close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Ajay Misra.
Moreover, on the arrival of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on 3 October, posters with photo of Ashish Misra and Ankit Das were put up at various places in Lakhimpur, Aaj Tak reported.
When asked about the car in front, he said he didn’t know about it. Stating that he was sitting in the back, the man answers what had happened and adds: "woh aage Thar sab ke upar chaddate hue ja rahe the hum peeche the (The Thar in front was running over everyone, our car was behind it.)"
After much uproar, a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including murder, was filed against Ashish Misra on Monday. However, he is yet to be arrested.
(With inputs from Aaj Tak.)
Published: 06 Oct 2021,01:45 PM IST