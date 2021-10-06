Lakhimpur: Video of Police ‘Interrogating’ Occupant of 2nd Car Surfaces

A new video in relation to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident has surfaced, where a policeman is seen interrogating a man after Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni’s son, Ashish Misra, allegedly ran his car (Mahindra Thar) over protesting farmers on Sunday. At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the unrest.

In the video, the policeman questions the man who claims to have been sitting in the second car (Toyota Fortuner) that had five people in it.

The Quint has not verified the video independently.