Kota Admin U-Turn: Sec 144 Doesn't Apply to the Screening of 'The Kashmir Files'

A dispute arose after the acting collector of Kota district, Rajkumar Singh, issued the original order on Monday, 21 March, which said that Section 144 would remain in force in the district from 6 am on 22 March to 12 pm on 21 April.

The order had said that "in the coming days, it is necessary to impose Section 144 in terms of security regarding festivals and the film The Kashmir Files currently running in cinemas."

The order further said that to maintain law and order in the district, there is a need to ban processions and gatherings in time.