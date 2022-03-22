'Must Watch, Ultimate Victory': Who Said What on Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'

A still from Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.
(Photo: Youtube)
Controversial bollywood movie The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990, continues to be the talk of town, drawing a mixed response from the public and critics.
While many have criticised the movie for not depicting the accurate facts, several celebrities and journalists have appreciated the movie.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Delhi, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan said he was happy that the flim is doing well and added that he would definitely watch the movie.
Lauding director Vivek Agnihotri for breaking rules of Bollywood, film director Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter, "Apart from the EXPLOSIVE material he so DARINGLY exposed , Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri TRAMPLED BOLLYWOOD by CREATING his own VIVEKWOOD which will inspire a new BREED of revolutionary film makers and that’s the ULTIMATE victory more than #KashmirFiles humongous commercial success."
Abhishek Kapoor, director of movies such as Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, praised the film and said that people finally understand the pain of Kashmiri pandits. Calling the film's director 'lion of a film maker', he said that Agnihotri has given them a voice.
He tweeted, "What an incredible film. After 30 years ppl hve finally understood the pain of Kashmiri pandits. U r a lion of a film maker to have given them a voice. Anupam Kher gives us a masterclass. He is limitless Pallavi Joshi is in full control of her."
Meanwhile, actor Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Content is not just king. It’s the kingdom. Brilliant narrative & performances in The Kashmir Files. Proof that good films work. If one can feel pain through the big screen it’s full marks to the makers. "
"If u don't see the propaganda, ur soul is blind, deaf and dumb!," actress Gauhar Khan wrote on Twitter. Though Khan did not specify that her reaction was against The Kashmir Files movie, several social media users said she was refering to the movie and criticised her for expressing views against it.
In a Twitter thread, journalist Sagrika Kissu said that she had cried while watching the movie. She said, "I bow down to Anupam Kher for this excellent acting and for translating the pain of KPs into acting almost correctly."
However, in another tweet, she added, that RSS is subtly promoted through the movie characters. "Gandhi is compared with Bitta Karate and Yasin Malik (the one who brutally killed KPs) and Gandhi’s non violence movement is compared with Kashmiris Azadi movement. Blatant propaganda," she wrote on Twitter.
The Kashmir Files, which was released in the theatres on 11 March stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in the lead roles.
The movie that is currently doing well at the box office has also triggered anti-Muslim hate speech and violent sloganeering at several theatres.
Meanwhile, the Centre had on Friday announced that it will provide 'Y' category security cover to the movie's director Vivek Agnihotri all over India.
