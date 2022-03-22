'Victim of My Name,' Says IAS Officer Niyaz Khan Over 'The Kashmir Files' Tweet

Days after he courted controversy over his tweet on The Kashmir Files, Madhya Pradesh-based IAS officer Niyaz Ahmed Khan alleges, "I have been a victim of my name, specially my surname Khan."
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Days after he courted controversy over his tweet on The Kashmir Files, Madhya Pradesh-based IAS officer Niyaz Ahmed Khan alleged that he was being targeted for his religious identity.
"I have been a victim of my name, specially my surname Khan. As soon as they hear my name, they label be as a Muslim – and it doesn't matter that I am as secular as anyone can be," Khan said.
Director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files that focuses on the events surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits between the late 1980s and early 1990s, has triggered a myriad of responses, including anti-Muslim hate speeches and sloganeering in theatres.
"The Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of (the) country," he tweeted, prompting a strong opposition from the government in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state.
Niyaz Khan is a promoted IAS officer, and is currently posted at the Public Works Department (PWD) of Madhya Pradesh as Deputy Secretary.
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government has made the movie tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and declared a day's leave for police personnel to watch the movie with their families.
Responding to Khan's tweet, the state's Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang accused him of 'Firqa Parasti' (sectarianism), adding that he should be removed from the PWD department.
"Any administrative officer should concentrate on his duty. Talking about anarchy and animosity in this way, talking about Hindu-Muslim in this way, their thinking behind the scenes trying to establish themselves among a class of people not good," he had said.
To that, Khan tells The Quint,
However, he adds, "I would again reiterate that I did nothing wrong. I just talked about the condition of Muslims and their treatment in our country – and that's my right. I am just putting forward my opinion and I am constitutionally entitled to it."
On Twitter, Khan had also congratulated the makers of the movie, and suggested the earnings from the movie could go towards the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.
His tweet read, "Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings. I would respect (request) film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity." (sic)
Finally, he adds that he doesn't even mind joining politics in future, adding that "all political parties are trying to take advantage of people's emotions" in our country.
"They are trying to sell the tears, agony, and pain of my countrymen to fill up their pockets – and I will fight against this if needed through politics," he said.
