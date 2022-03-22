'Victim of My Name,' Says IAS Officer Niyaz Khan Over 'The Kashmir Files' Tweet

Days after he courted controversy over his tweet on The Kashmir Files, Madhya Pradesh-based IAS officer Niyaz Ahmed Khan alleged that he was being targeted for his religious identity.

"I have been a victim of my name, specially my surname Khan. As soon as they hear my name, they label be as a Muslim – and it doesn't matter that I am as secular as anyone can be," Khan said.

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files that focuses on the events surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits between the late 1980s and early 1990s, has triggered a myriad of responses, including anti-Muslim hate speeches and sloganeering in theatres.