Does 'The Kashmir Files' Represent Kashmiri Pandits or Co-opts Them?

Vivek Agnihotri’s new film The Kashmir Files, which focuses on the events surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits between the late 1980s and early 1990s, has been triggering a lot of responses from day one.

It is also perhaps one of the few Bollywood film releases of the COVID-era that continues to be at the box office for 10 days now with steady earnings.

For comparison, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, which was released on 25 February, earned Rs 117 crore domestically in three weeks. But recently, after raking up its highest one-day collection yet on 20 March, The Kashmir Files’ total earnings now stand at Rs 167 crore roughly. This is just in 10 days!

But at the same, Vivek Agnihotri’s film has sparked a political storm with debates around what the film depicts and how polarised its reception has been on the ground.