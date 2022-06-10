Cop Opens Fire Outside B'desh High Commission in Kolkata, Kills a Woman, Self

The identity of the police officer and the woman are yet to be known.
A police constable allegedly fired several rounds outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata’s Park Circus area on Friday, 10 June, killing a woman and then shooting himself, according to the police.
The police officer, who was on-duty, kept firing from his rifle and hit the woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler. After the bullet hit her, she fell down and died on the spot.
The firing triggered chaos in the congested area and police arrived within a few minutes and took the bodies.
A witness named Babu Sheikh told PTI, “The whole episode lasted for around five minutes.”
Police said that the incident is not connected to the Park Circus agitation which was aimed against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s recent remarks on the Prophet Muhammed, reported ANI.
Police said, "Primarily what info we have is that it has no connection with Park Circus agitation (against Nupur Sharma). Probably the constable was suffering from some sort of depression, we are not sure. After proper confirmation, we can say something. The constable has died."
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
