Cop Opens Fire Outside B'desh High Commission in Kolkata, Kills a Woman, Self

A police constable allegedly fired several rounds outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata’s Park Circus area on Friday, 10 June, killing a woman and then shooting himself, according to the police.

The police officer, who was on-duty, kept firing from his rifle and hit the woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler. After the bullet hit her, she fell down and died on the spot.

The firing triggered chaos in the congested area and police arrived within a few minutes and took the bodies.