Kolkata Cop Applauded for Teaching Kid While Managing Traffic

Sergeant Prakash Ghosh teaches a boy while managing traffic.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@REPORTER_ARNAB)
The life of a cop is not easy by any means, but they still manage to go beyond their call of duty and give to society in their own unique way. In a similar incident, a traffic police officer from Kolkata was recently seen teaching a homeless kid while also managing the traffic.
Sergeant Prakash Ghosh of the South East Traffic Guard went viral after a picture of him teaching the child with the help of a twig was shared on social media by journalist Arnabangshu. As the picture started gaining attention, the official Facebook page of the Kolkata Police shared the story too, and gave some more details.
The boy in the picture is an 8-year-old currently studying in the third grade. He helps his mother run a nearby food stall, and the two live on the same street in the area near Ballygunge ITI, where Sergeant Ghosh has his duty.
The boy, whose name has not been revealed, learns from Ghosh whenever the latter can make time. He also gives the boy homework. "He finds time to teach according to his convenience, some days in the middle of handling traffic, and some days he finish his duty. Homework means giving homework and looking at it, correcting spelling mistakes, pronunciation, fixing even mother handwriting, publishing everything," reads the Facebook post of the Kolkata Police.
Ghosh uses a twig as a teaching tool because his uniform and the gators in his legs make it difficult for him to sit. They first came in contact when Ghosh was on duty and spoke to the boy's mother. She explained how she tried to get her son enrolled in a government school, but all efforts failed. She was worried her son was losing interest in studies, and that is when Ghosh stepped up and offered to help.
"The boy’s gradual improvement has given his mother complete faith in the ‘teacher’, who manages to handle both his duties equally competently," the post added.
Users online were amazed at Ghosh's generosity, and applauded him for helping out. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Let's hope the boy soon gets admission in a proper school and can continue learning!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)