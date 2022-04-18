Kolkata Cop Applauded for Teaching Kid While Managing Traffic

The boy, whose name has not been revealed, learns from Ghosh whenever the latter can make time. He also gives the boy homework. "He finds time to teach according to his convenience, some days in the middle of handling traffic, and some days he finish his duty. Homework means giving homework and looking at it, correcting spelling mistakes, pronunciation, fixing even mother handwriting, publishing everything," reads the Facebook post of the Kolkata Police.

Ghosh uses a twig as a teaching tool because his uniform and the gators in his legs make it difficult for him to sit. They first came in contact when Ghosh was on duty and spoke to the boy's mother. She explained how she tried to get her son enrolled in a government school, but all efforts failed. She was worried her son was losing interest in studies, and that is when Ghosh stepped up and offered to help.

"The boy’s gradual improvement has given his mother complete faith in the ‘teacher’, who manages to handle both his duties equally competently," the post added.

