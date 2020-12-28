Will Benefit Lakhs of Farmers in Bengal: PM Flags 100th Kisan Rail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 28 December said Kisan Rail is a cold storage on wheels, especially for perishable products, which will benefit lakhs of small farmers in West Bengal and enable them to access big markets outside the state.

Flagging of the 100th Kisan Rail, which will run between Sangola in Maharasthra and Shalimar in West Bengal, he said with the availability of rail services like Kisan Rail, lakhs of small farmers in West Bengal will get a big alternative in terms of transportation of their produce.