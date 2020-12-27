Lawyer Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Support of Farmers’ Protest

At least two other suicides have had links to the farmers’ agitation.

A 22-year-old farmer, Gurlabh Singh from Dayalpura Mirza village of Punjab, recently returned from Singhu border on Friday, 18 December. The next day, he allegedly consumed poison and died by suicide. The police, according to NDTV, claimed that he was taken to the nearest hospital and pronounced ‘brought dead’, and the reason for his alleged suicide is still unknown.

A Sikh priest from Karnal, Punjab died by suicide on Wednesday, 16 December. In his suicide note, Baba Ram Singh said he couldn’t see the suffering and ‘injustice’ doled out to the farmers, and thereafter, shot himself.

Further, as reported by The Indian Express, 41 farmers have died in Delhi and Punjab since the 15 September protests intensified against the Centre.