Lawyer Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Support of Farmers’ Protest

Punjab lawyer Amarjit Singh, allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison on Sunday, 27 December, in protest against the Modi-government’s new farm laws, reported PTI.
His demise took place at a few kilometres distance from Tikri Border, which is a site of farmers’ protest.
Further, according to PTI, Singh wrote that he was sacrificing his life in support of the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws so that that government is compelled to listen to the voice of the people.
WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?
According to PTI, the police said that they are verifying the authenticity of the suicide note, which is dated 18 December.
A police officer from Haryana’s Jhajjar district told PTI:
AT LEAST, TWO OTHER SUICIDES
At least two other suicides have had links to the farmers’ agitation.
A 22-year-old farmer, Gurlabh Singh from Dayalpura Mirza village of Punjab, recently returned from Singhu border on Friday, 18 December. The next day, he allegedly consumed poison and died by suicide. The police, according to NDTV, claimed that he was taken to the nearest hospital and pronounced ‘brought dead’, and the reason for his alleged suicide is still unknown.
A Sikh priest from Karnal, Punjab died by suicide on Wednesday, 16 December. In his suicide note, Baba Ram Singh said he couldn’t see the suffering and ‘injustice’ doled out to the farmers, and thereafter, shot himself.
Further, as reported by The Indian Express, 41 farmers have died in Delhi and Punjab since the 15 September protests intensified against the Centre.
(With inputs from PTI.)
