We’re Orphaned: Kin Allege Fake Encounter of 3 in J&K’s Lawaypora

Aijaz Maqbool Ganie, 19, had his morning tea with his family at their residence in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday, 29 December, before he left for Srinagar.

A recent graduate of Government Degree College Pulwama and son of a J&K Police official, Aijaz told his family he was going to submit an admission form at the University of Kashmir, his grandfather Bashir Ahmad Ganie told The Quint.

Aijaz is one of the three suspected militants gunned down in an encounter in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar, on the intervening night of 29 December and 30 December.

The other two have been identified as Zubair Ahmad, 22, a mason from Turkawangam of Shopian, and another recent graduate, Athar Mushtaq, from Pulwama's Putrigam village.