Two Militants Killed in Overnight Encounter in J&K’s Shopian
Two Army personnel were injured and two residential houses of local residents completely destroyed.
Police said the search operation is going on in the area. | (Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)
Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an overnight encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Saturday, 26 December.
On Friday, the gunbattle began after security forces cordoned off the Kanigam area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about militant presence.
As the encounter continued for nearly 24 hours, two local militants were killed, two Army personnel injured and two residential houses of local residents completely destroyed.
As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, they came under a heavy volume of firing that triggered the encounter. Police said the search operation is going on in the area.
The encounter in Shopian came just a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Two Army personnel were injured in the encounter.
Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the overnight encounter.Two residential houses of local residents were completely destroyed as a result of the encounter.The encounter in Shopian came just a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kreeri in Baramulla district. Armed forces had cordoned off Kanigam village in Shopian district after receiving inputs about the presence of militants on Friday.The mobile internet services were shut in the district after the news of the encounter spread.Locals from the area said that the firing from both sides was continuously going since Friday evening.Sources said that youth from adjacent villages were seen protesting and pelting stones near the gunfight site to help militants escape from the cordon laid by government forces.As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, they came under a heavy volume of firing that triggered the encounter.The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists was being ascertained.