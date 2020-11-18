Grenade Attack on Security Forces in Pulwama Injures 12 Civilians

The militants had reportedly targeted a party of police and the CRPF at Kakpora in Pulwama, but the grenade missed.

Twelve civilians were reportedly left injured on Wednesday, 18 November, after a grenade lobbed by militants at security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district missed its target and exploded on the road, PTI reported, quoting police officials. IANS reported that the militants had targeted a party of police and the CRPF at Kakpora in Pulwama, but the grenade missed and exploded on the road, causing splinters to hit civilians.

No one from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was hurt, officials said, according to NDTV.