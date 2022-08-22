Yasin Malik Rejects Legal Aid, Insists on Physical Appearance in Court

A special court on Monday, 22 August, offered legal aid to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and again insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in 1990.

Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi's Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.

Malik, 56, is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

After the JKLF chief declined the offer of legal aid, the court asked him to submit his stand in writing on the next date of hearing in the third week of September, Kohli said.