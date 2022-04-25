Khevrajpur Killings: TMC Alleges Cover-up, Says Victims Were Raped Before Murder

Prayagraj: Police investigate after five members of a family were found dead inside their home at Khevrajpur village.
In a new development in the Khevrajpur killings case, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, 25 April, alleged a “massive cover-up” and apparent rape of the female members.
Five members of a family, including a two-year-old infant, were found murdered on Saturday, 23 April, at their home in the village of Khevrajpur in UP's Prayagraj.
“Yesterday our fact-finding delegation went to Khevrajpur village in Prayagraj, UP to meet survivors of the mass murder of five people that happened three days ago," TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale took to Twitter to reveal that two women were found on the crime scene without clothes.
The five persons were identified as 55-year-old Ram Kumar Yadav and his 52-year-old wife Kusum Devi, their 25-year-old daughter Manisha, 27-year-old daughter-in-law Savita, and 2-year-old granddaughter Minakshi. The house was also set ablaze after the murders, presumably by the assailant(s).
"What’s distressing is that the media too buried this fact for three days. The family said that they repeatedly told the media what they’d told us, that two of the victims had been raped," he continued.
"One of these two victims was a 22-year-old woman who was paralysed," the spokesperson disclosed.
He alleged that this was a case of mass murder and rape but no one is saying anything because it is a Yogi Adityanath-led government.
"We’ll be doing everything we can to get the family justice", he added, asking the public to not let the case get buried.
