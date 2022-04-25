Khevrajpur Killings: TMC Alleges Cover-up, Says Victims Were Raped Before Murder

In a new development in the Khevrajpur killings case, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, 25 April, alleged a “massive cover-up” and apparent rape of the female members.

Five members of a family, including a two-year-old infant, were found murdered on Saturday, 23 April, at their home in the village of Khevrajpur in UP's Prayagraj.

“Yesterday our fact-finding delegation went to Khevrajpur village in Prayagraj, UP to meet survivors of the mass murder of five people that happened three days ago," TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale took to Twitter to reveal that two women were found on the crime scene without clothes.