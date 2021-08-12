RTI Activist Saket Gokhale Joins Mamata Banerjee's TMC

RTI activist Saket Gokhale on Thursday, 12 August, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of party leaders including Derek O'Brien and Yashwant Sinha.

"Inspired by the indomitable spirit of @MamataOfficial, today @SaketGokhale joined the Trinamool family in the presence of @SaugataRoyMP, @YashwantSinha and @derekobrienmp. We extend a very warm welcome to him!" the party tweeted.