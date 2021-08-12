RTI Activist Saket Gokhale Joins Mamata Banerjee's TMC
Transparency investigator Saket Gokhale has joined the Trinamool Congress.
RTI activist Saket Gokhale on Thursday, 12 August, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of party leaders including Derek O'Brien and Yashwant Sinha.
"Inspired by the indomitable spirit of @MamataOfficial, today @SaketGokhale joined the Trinamool family in the presence of @SaugataRoyMP, @YashwantSinha and @derekobrienmp. We extend a very warm welcome to him!" the party tweeted.
Who is Saket Gokhale?
New TMC inductee Saket Gokhale is a transparency investigator, social activist, and former foreign correspondent.
Gokhale has previously served as the Creative Director and Head of Digital Content at Hindustan Times. He has also worked as a correspondent for the Financial Times.
He had recently filed an RTI query on the budgetary allocation for Pegasus spyware by the Home Ministry, TMC indicated, India Today reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.