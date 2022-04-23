Five Members of a Family, Including a 2-Year-Old, Murdered at Home in Prayagraj

Five members of a family, including a two-year-old infant, were found murdered on Saturday, 23 April, at their home in the village of Khevrajpur in UP's Prayagraj.

The five persons to be found dead are 55-year-old Ram Kumar Yadav and his 52-year-old wife Kusum Devi, their 25-year-old daughter Manisha, 27-year-old daughter-in-law Savita and 2-year-old granddaughter Minakshi.

Another granddaughter, 5-year-old Sakshi has survived, police said. Yadav's son, 30-year-old Sunil, was not at home at the time of the crime, officials added.