Five Members of a Family, Including a 2-Year-Old, Murdered at Home in Prayagraj
The house was also set ablaze after the murders.
Five members of a family, including a two-year-old infant, were found murdered on Saturday, 23 April, at their home in the village of Khevrajpur in UP's Prayagraj.
The five persons to be found dead are 55-year-old Ram Kumar Yadav and his 52-year-old wife Kusum Devi, their 25-year-old daughter Manisha, 27-year-old daughter-in-law Savita and 2-year-old granddaughter Minakshi.
Another granddaughter, 5-year-old Sakshi has survived, police said. Yadav's son, 30-year-old Sunil, was not at home at the time of the crime, officials added.
The house was also set ablaze after the murders, presumably by the assailant(s).
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and dog squads and forensic experts have also reached the spot to find more details about what went down in the house, police said.
According to NDTV, the district magistrate stated, "Police were initially informed that a fire had broken out. As police and fire-fighting teams reached, bodies of Yadav and the others were found in the house. The bodies of the little girl and her mother were near the room where the fire had broken out. Yadav and his wife, who was still breathing, were on a charpoy. Then their daughter's body was found. No angle of enmity has come to the fore so far."
