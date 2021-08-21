'Sales Have Taken a Major Hit Due to the Pandemic': Kerala Traders on Onam

However, the impact on Onam sales began as early as 2018, when the state witnessed a deluge and floods in the following year, which impacted traders severely.

The growth rate of the economy was the lowest in 30 years due to the floods, former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had said. “But the flood lasted for days and did not impact all the districts.

The pandemic has lasted for almost two years, and is still going on. This has crumpled us. However, the loss caused by the flood too was huge and amounted to crores, as the traders suffered the loss of products and equipments” Biju said.

The pre-Onam sale of textiles and home appliances have taken a major hit, with sales dropping by 70 percent in 2020.

“It’s even worse this year; the loss is 30-40 percent higher than the previous year. Even during last year’s lockdown, people were hopeful they would be able to regain their income, money and jobs."

But with the pandemic lasting, people have become pessimistic about the future. They have abstained from shopping for non-essentials, especially the middle class and those in the lower-income group.

"The flood was one attack, but this pandemic has cost people their jobs, and hence their earnings. Also, the price of some products has increased, which also makes people abstain from buying. The pandemic has forced many not to step out too for fear of contracting the infection,” said Yusuf VA, state president of the Dealers of Association of TV and Appliances (DATA).