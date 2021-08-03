Explained: Why is Kerala Reporting So Many More COVID Cases Than Other States?

The Big Story Podcast on Kerala's Rise in COVID-19 Cases. Image used for representation only.
When it comes to COVID-19 in India, for the past week all eyes have been on Kerala, which has added more than 10,000 cases every day since 20 July. The positivity rate is more than six times that of the national average.
While the rest of the country is experiencing a sharp decline in cases after reaching a peak in April and May, Kerala since 15 June has been reporting a steady climb of 10,000 cases a day on average. Now, the recent spike in cases are making headlines.
Meanwhile, researchers at IIT Hyderabad and Kanpur say that India may witness a third wave in August, which will then peak in October.
So, how has a state, which was hailed for beating the medical oxygen crisis incurred by other states in April-May and for its management of the pandemic, still reporting so many cases? What went wrong? Are these the first signs of the beginning of the third wave in India?
To understand the ground reality in Kerala, for this episode, we spoke to Dr Sulphi Noohu, Secretary of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and senior Kerala-based journalist KP Sethunath.
