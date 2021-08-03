Explained: Why is Kerala Reporting So Many More COVID Cases Than Other States?

When it comes to COVID-19 in India, for the past week all eyes have been on Kerala, which has added more than 10,000 cases every day since 20 July. The positivity rate is more than six times that of the national average.

While the rest of the country is experiencing a sharp decline in cases after reaching a peak in April and May, Kerala since 15 June has been reporting a steady climb of 10,000 cases a day on average. Now, the recent spike in cases are making headlines.